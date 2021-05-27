Mazza Museum Saddened By Passing Of “Iconic” Artists

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum is reacting to the passing of children’s book author/illustrators Eric Carle and Lois Ehlert.

The museum said Carle was widely known for works such as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “The Mixed-Up Chameleon”, and Ehlert for “Growing Vegetable Soup” and “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”

The artists, and their work, have been a part of the museum for many years.

“University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum is saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Carle and Lois Ehlert this week,” said Ben Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum.

“Both were iconic creators of picture books, but also were humble and kind. All who found joy in their artwork through picture books were considered friends.”

Below is a picture of Sapp with a piece of work from both Carle and Ehlert.

In other news, The Mazza Museum will lift its “By Appointment Only” requirement on Wednesday, June 2nd, and resume normal hours of operation.

Visitors are invited to stop by the Museum, Gift Shop, and The Havens Resource Center and Library Wednesday through Friday 12-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. to explore the art of childrens picture books after June 2nd.