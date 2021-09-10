Mazza Museum STEAM Education Center Opens

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum held a grand opening and dedication for its new Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center.

The STEAM Education Center blends Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics/Medicine in a hands-on learning lab that fosters creativity, collaboration and critical thinking skills that will inspire tomorrow’s innovators and problem-solvers.

We spoke with Mazza director Benjamin Sapp after the ribbon cutting on Friday.

He says research shows that a strong foundation in the arts can lead to enhanced critical thinking skills in the sciences, and STEAM education connects them all together.

The university says the 4,000-square-foot, $1.5 million facility positions the Mazza Museum as one of the first in the nation to blend art activities with sciences learning.