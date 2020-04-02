Mazza Museum Virtual Story Time Videos

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum is staying connected with kids during the coronavirus pandemic through Virtual Story Time videos.

Virtual Story Time is part of the University of Findlay’s proactive approach to combatting the coronavirus while the Mazza Museum is closed to the public.

The staff at the Mazza Museum has been recording book readings for parents and their children to watch at home at a time when they are needed most.

Virtual Story Time is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The morning story is fun and upbeat while the evening story will help kids wind down for the night.