Mazza Museum Young Artist Workshop

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum has been holding their annual Young Artist Workshop this week.

The Mazza Museum says the event helps children learn about the fascinating world of picture book art in a fun, exciting way with instruction from children’s book illustrators, Mazza staff, and local area teachers.

We spoke with Piper (above) about the project her group was working on.

Visiting artist Amy Wellman, an art teacher at St. Michael School, says the young artists have really been showing off their creativity with the Shadow Puppet Theater project.

The theme of the Young Artist Workshop this year is is “STEAM It Up!” and the young artists are exploring and creating using science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.