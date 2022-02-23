Mazza Museum’s Funday Sunday Returns To In-Person

The Funday Sunday sessions at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum are returning to in-person beginning with the session on March 6th.

This free, public event will be held 1-4 p.m.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website by clicking here.

Funday Sunday features themed, family-friendly learning extravaganzas designed to encourage artistic expression, enhance literacy knowledge, and develop critical thinking skills.

Mazza is kicking-off the first in-person session since 2020 with “Let’s Go LEGO!”

Participants can look forward to hands-on STEAM activities, art stations, games, and refreshments.

This program is sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and Taylor Automotive Group.

To maintain the health and safety of all, participants are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing while inside any University of Findlay building.

For more information visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page.

People with specific questions regarding Funday Sunday can contact Heather Sensel, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777.