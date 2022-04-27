Mazza Museum’s Funday Sunday To Be Held At Toledo Zoo

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will hold the May session of Funday Sunday at the Toledo Zoo – ProMedica Museum of Natural History on May 15th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website. Zoo admission is up to participants.

Participants of May’s Funday Sunday session will be going on a “Prehistoric Adventure” at the Toledo Zoo, located at 2 Hippo Way in Toledo.

Community partners who will be present for this event include the Hancock Historical Museum, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and more.

“Experience the thrill of the prehistoric age featuring life-size animals that will startle your senses!” said Heather Sensel, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

“Children of all ages will enjoy 18 interactive activity stations based on the theme, ‘Prehistoric Adventure.’ This is genuinely a Funday Sunday for the entire family!”

Funday Sunday features themed, family-friendly learning extravaganzas designed to encourage artistic expression, enhance literacy knowledge, and develop critical thinking skills.

This program is sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and Taylor Automotive Group.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page by clicking here.

If you have specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, please contact Heather Sensel, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or [email protected]