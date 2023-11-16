McComb Holding ‘Hometown Christmas’ Event

McComb will be putting on their inaugural Hometown Christmas event in December.

It will be held on Sunday, December 3rd from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the downtown area.

The event will include a Christmas Tree lighting, a Christmas Market, food trucks, entertainment, activities for the kids and much more.

We spoke with Mayor Cathy Schroll about their Hometown Christmas event.

She said the tree lighting will be held at 4:45 p.m. at Premier Bank in downtown.

Hometown Christmas in McComb was made possible by the efforts of the McComb Community Partnership which also puts on the Cookie Festival.

Get more details by clicking here.