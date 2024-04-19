McComb, L-B Among Area Schools To Receive Purple Star Designation

McComb Elementary, Middle and High School have each been awarded the Purple Star Designation from the Ohio Department of Education.

Purple Star schools show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.

“It is an honor to receive this esteemed award,” the school district said.

During the month of April, which is Month of the Military Child, McComb will be recognizing, celebrating, and honoring its military-connected students in the school district and their families in a variety of ways. (events listed below)

The school district says this would not have been possible without the $2,500 Youth Thrive Mini-Grant from the ADAMHS board.

Liberty-Benton High School also earned the designation.

See what other area schools were awarded the Purple Star Designation by clicking here.

Military Library Book Display

Military-Connected Family Breakfast (Mon. April 22nd at 8 a.m.)

Dress-Up Day pictures (Spirit Week April 22-26)

Hallway/Ribbons, etc. (Decorating our halls in purple and each student and staff member will receive a purple ribbon to wear all week)

Military Bulletin Board (Recognition of our Purple Star Designation and also our commitment to supporting our Military-Connected students/families)

Care Packages (At the Breakfast, each of the 8 Military Connected families will receive a Care Package)