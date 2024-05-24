McComb Students Participate In Community Service Project Day

McComb Elementary students in grades K-6 participated in their first Community Service Project Day.

“As a Leader in Me School, we know our students are leaders and work to not only grow them academically but in all areas including leadership and helping others,” said 4th Grade Teacher Kathy Miles.

The students, along with staff, McComb officials, and community members worked on projects around the school and the village of McComb.

Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders worked on campus picking up sticks and trash and planting flowers.

The 3rd and 4th graders cleaned up McComb Union Cemetery to get it looking nice for the weekend Memorial Day program.

At the park, the 5th graders cleaned the pool chairs and equipment while the 6th graders did yard work and painting around the village.