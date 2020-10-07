MCPA Accepting Nominations For Wall Of Fame

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is seeking nominations for the Fifth Third Bank Wall of Fame.

People are encouraged to submit nominees with a connection to Hancock County whose accomplishments have greatly impacted their chosen arts discipline locally, regionally or nationally.

Nominees can be living or deceased.

Past Fifth Third Bank Wall of Fame inductees include Al Abrams, Micheal Anders, Jonathan Baker, Gavin Creel, Russell Crouse, David Cryer, Barbra Hennigs, Clifford Hite, Scott Lavender, Jack McBride, Wendene Shoupe, Phil Sugden and Jack Taylor.

Nominations must be received by December 31st.

The Wall of Fame Committee, comprised of community member and representatives of Fifth Third Bank, will review the submissions and select a minimum of one nominee to be inducted to the Wall of Fame in May 2021.

Click here for more details and for a nomination form.