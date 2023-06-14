MCPA Announces 2023-2024 Season

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2023-2024 season.

The season includes Marie Osmond, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Under the Streetlamp, Sara Evans and CHICAGO The Musical and more.

The Family Series includes Madagascar The Musical, The Magic of Bill Blagg and more.

MCPA says tickets are now available to MCPA donors who have made a contribution of $150 or more within the last twelve months.

“There is still time to make a donation and get early access to tickets before they go on sale to the public, Tuesday, June 27.”

