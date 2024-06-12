MCPA Announces Mainstage Series Lineup

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

The moment you’ve all been waiting for… the 2024/2025 Mainstage Series lineup is here!

Members, you can buy Season Tickets NOW at MCPA.org/Mainstage.

Not a member? Join now at MCPA.org/Member.

Season Tickets will go on sale to everyone June 14 at 11 AM.

Looking to buy tickets to just one show? Tickets for individual shows will go on sale June 21 at 11 AM for Members and June 28 for Non-Members.

A special shoutout to our series sponsors, Blanchard Valley Health System and Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with our incredible returning season sponsor, Ohio Logistics!

The Mainstage Series lineup includes Jo Dee Messina, Mandy Patinkin In Concert, and much more. See the full schedule by clicking here.