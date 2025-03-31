MCPA Announces Return Of Food Truck Wednesdays

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is excited to announce the return of its popular Food Truck Wednesdays, happening the first Wednesday of each month from April through September. From 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, visitors can enjoy a variety of delicious food truck offerings in the heart of downtown Findlay.

Food Truck Wednesdays at MCPA offer a fantastic opportunity for community members, downtown employees, and visitors to enjoy a diverse selection of local cuisine. Guests can choose to dine indoors in MCPA’s comfortable, climate-controlled lounge or take advantage of outdoor seating to enjoy their meal in the fresh air. Each month features a rotating lineup of food trucks, serving everything from savory meals to sweet treats.

To stay up to date on which food trucks will be participating each month, guests are encouraged to follow MCPA on social media. Updates and announcements will be posted regularly on Facebook.

“We are thrilled to bring back Food Truck Wednesdays and create a fun, social atmosphere where people can gather, enjoy great food and spend time in downtown Findlay,” said Kelda Heitkamp, Outreach Coordinator for MCPA. “It’s a fantastic way to support local businesses and enjoy the summer months.”

For more information, visit MCPA’s website or check out their social media pages. Mark your calendars and make plans to join MCPA for lunch!