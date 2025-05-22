MCPA Announces Winner Of Youtheatre College Scholarship

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Lilian Perkins has been selected as the recipient of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) 2025 Youtheatre college scholarship.

Perkins, the daughter of Bryan and Kimberlee Perkins and a 2025 graduate of Findlay High School, plans to attend The University of Kentucky in the fall with a major in chemical engineering. Scholarship recipients are selected based on the level of participation and number of years participating in MCPA’s Youtheatre program. The development of performing arts and technical production skills is also reviewed criteria.

“The Youtheatre program allowed me to connect with close friends that share my same interests. Our special bonds were strengthened by our similar passions and our desire to work towards the goal of creating art.” Perkins said. “The perseverance, patience, discipline, and gratitude that I have learned while part of the Youtheatre program have prepared me to make breakthroughs in higher education. I am forever thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special community.”

More than 200 students participate in MCPA’s Youtheatre programming each year through workshops, productions and camps.

For additional information about upcoming Youtheatre programming, contact Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director, at [email protected].