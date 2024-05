The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay has a full slate of outdoor events in the coming months, and it won’t be long before they’ll be announcing their next season of top-notch entertainment.

Executive Director Heather Clow was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss all the upcoming events, including Boogie on the Block, which is happening on Friday, June 7 and is a big fundraiser for MCPA and supports their mission-based programming.