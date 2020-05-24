MCPA Drive-In Concert Series

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is introducing a Drive-In Concert Series to benefit the center.

MCPA says the concert series will feature live music by three of Findlay’s most popular bands projected onto a larger-than-life outside screen and enjoyed from the comfort of your car in the parking lot.

The series will feature performances by The Reunion Band, 12til2 and Tongue n’ Groove.

The first show is Saturday, June 13th.

