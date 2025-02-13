MCPA: Inspire Your Heart With Art In February

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

We invite you to Inspire Your Heart with Art for the month of February.

Art has the power to inspire, uplift, and connect us all. At Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA), we are proud to bring this transformative power to life right here in our community.

Whether you’re drawn to the thrill of a live performance, the joy of community engagement, or the lifelong benefits of arts education, MCPA is here to offer something for everyone.

We invite you to join us in celebrating creativity and community. Inspire Your Heart with Art this month and explore our upcoming events, learn about our outreach initiatives, or discover how you can make an impact by supporting the arts at our website, MCPA.org.