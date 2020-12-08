MCPA Offering Virtual Puppet Performance Of The Nutcracker

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is inviting people to check out a virtual performance of The Nutcracker by Madcap Puppets, a Cincinnati-based puppet theater.

“Clara needs a little help from The Nutcracker to keep the Sugarplum Fairy from spoiling their holiday festival. Adapted by Dylan Sheldon, Madcap turns this classic Holiday story into a fantastically funny tale, filled with giant puppets and comical characters.”

The free livestream holiday performance, made possible by Great Scot Community Markets, will be broadcast via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday.

A link to the livestream will be made available on MCPA’s website and Facebook page prior to the beginning of the show.