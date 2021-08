The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is rescheduling a concert planned for Thursday night. Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk had been scheduled to perform this week, but the lighting sytem in the main hall was damaged during last week;s storm and will not be repaired in time.

Tusk has been rescheduled for November 14th. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the concert in November.

Find more information on the postponement here.