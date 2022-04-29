MCPA Receives Donation For ‘Boogie On The Block!’

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts has received a $10,000 donation from Premier Bank.

The funds will be used to sponsor the 2022 Boogie on the Block! on June 3rd.

“Boogie on the Block! is Findlay’s largest community block party to celebrate the beginning of summer with friends and neighbors in the heart of downtown Findlay,” said MCPA executive director Heather Clow.

“Held annually on the first Friday of June, the community has come to rely on this event to kick off the warm weather season!”

Performing at this year’s event will be The Wet Bandits and returning this summer are the stars of yacht rock, The Docksiders.

Attendees will enjoy live music, libations and delicious food vendors.

“The kindness we witness in our communities day after day fuels our passion to support local events like the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ 2022 Boogie on the Block! event,” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank.

“Together we can spread kindness and make Findlay stronger!”

For more information about the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts call 419-423-2787 or visit MCPA.org