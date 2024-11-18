MCPA Thanks Community For Another Great Year

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

As we begin our end-of-year campaign, “Art Transforms Lives,” we at MCPA are filled with gratitude for another incredible year. It has been a year of memorable performances, meaningful community engagement, and impactful youth outreach, and it is all thanks to supporters like you!

This year, our stage came alive with world-class performances that captivated and inspired audiences of all ages. We hosted free community concerts that brought people together to enjoy live music. Our arts education programs reached over 5,000 kids in nine counties, providing students the chance to engage directly with professional artists. These experiences foster creativity, build confidence, and spark a lifelong love for the arts.

MCPA is more than just a performance venue; it is a gathering place for our community to share experiences, celebrate local talent, and explore new artistic expressions. By donating to MCPA, you help us continue this important work.

Thank you for being a part of the MCPA family and for believing in the lasting impact of the arts!