MCPA Unveils 2021-22 Schedule, Return Of Shows To Main Stage

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts announced the return of performances to its main stage inside the Donnell Theater.

Shows will return to the main stage in mid-September.

The first show on the main stage will be the Official Blues Brothers Revue on September 18th, which was part of the canceled 2020 schedule.

That, and three other shows on the 2021-2022 schedule are shows that were canceled in 2020.

Those other three shows are The Four Tops, The Texas Tenors and William Close and the Earth Harp Collective.

Returning to MCPA is Michael Cavanaugh, the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

New shows coming to the main stage include The Steely Van Tour featuring The Brooklyn Charmers and Into The Mystic, The Del McCoury Band, Friends the Musical Parody and Jim Brickman the Gift of Christmas.

People can also get their Broadway fix with World of Musicals.

The family series includes Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players, two shows of A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dinosaur World Live and School House Rock Live.

Get the full 2021-2022 schedule by clicking here.

MCPA Executive Director Heather Clow, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, thanks everyone for being so supportive during the pandemic.

“This community understands that it was important to keep us around, and we can’t thank everybody enough.”

Tickets went on sale immediately for MCPA donors and will go on sale to the general public on June, 18th.

See the announcement of the 2021-2022 schedule by clicking here.