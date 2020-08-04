MCPA Urging Passage Of Save Our Stages Act

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is urging people to voice their support for the Save Our Stages Act.

The federal legislation would provide $10 billion for six months of financial support to keep live performing venues afloat and preserve an economic sector that’s been shuttered since mid-March.

MCPA officials say your voice will go a long way in helping federal elected officials understand that we depend on them to help save Ohio’s arts.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is a member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

NIVA sent a letter to Congress signed by Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and others.

But, MCPA says it’s our local-borne talent that is affected the most.

They’re asking people to let Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman know that they should support Ohio’s live performing venues by voting for the act.

Ohio Citizens for the Arts is also urging passage of the act.