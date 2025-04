The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts invites the public to its 2025 Fifth Third Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

It will be held on Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

That night is the spring ArtWalk and people are encouraged to stop by the induction ceremony as part of their ArtWalk activities.

The 2025 inductee to MCPA’s Wall of Fame is Tell Taylor.

