Youtheatre Holding ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Auditions

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for Youtheatre’s upcoming winter production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. Auditions are open to students in grades 3-5 including an on-stage cast of no more than 50 students in addition to positions on the production’s technical crew.

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.” Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

Auditions for the on-stage cast will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts located at 200 W. Main Cross Street in Findlay. Check-in will begin 30 mins before auditions begin. *Please note that Monday, January 20 has reached capacity and is no longer accepting new registrations.*

All students in grades 3-5 who wish to audition or apply for the technical crew must register and complete the required forms which can be found online at MCPA.org/Youtheatre.

Students only need to attend one day of auditions. Those auditioning for the on-stage cast need to come prepared for movement. Youth interested in technical crew will only need to register online.

Youtheatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition will be directed by Samantha Henry. The directing team includes Lindsay Taylor as assistant director, Zachary Thomas as music director and Jordan Gottschalk as choreographer. The performances are slated for March 14 and 15 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.