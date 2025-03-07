MCPA Youtheatre Putting On ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

(From the Marathon Center for Performing Arts)

Join Dorothy, Toto, and all your favorite characters from Oz for a thrilling adventure perfect for the whole family. The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition performances will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA), 200 W. Main Cross St., on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart and a Lion with no “nerve.” Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

This Youtheatre production includes 90 students in grades 3-5 performing in the cast and participating in the technical crew. The directing team includes Samantha Henry as director, Lindsay Taylor as assistant director, Zachary Thomas as music director and Jordan Gottschalk as choreographer.

All seating is reserved and tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students. One dollar from every ticket will go toward the Youtheatre College Scholarship fund at MCPA.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact MCPA’s Ticket Office by calling 419.423.2787 or stopping by the Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at MCPA.org.