MCPA’s ‘Boogie On The Block’ Returns This Summer

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

MCPA’s Boogie on the Block is back! This much-loved event, a staple in the Findlay community since the early 1990s, will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Roman-Jebitt Festival Grounds (MCPA Parking Lot).

As Findlay’s biggest block party and the kick-off to summer, Boogie on the Block offers a perfect opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to come together before their busy summer schedules begin.

The outdoor event will feature live music from two exciting bands: Amelia Airharts, a Toledo-area, female-led band with an explosive presence and soulful sound, and Doc Robinson, known for their “backyard BBQ breakup” music from Columbus, Ohio.

With a range of food vendors and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by Ball Corporation, plus beer booths featuring Beerco products and craft brews from Findlay Brewing Company, partygoers are in for a night of great food, music, and fun.

Tickets for Boogie on the Block are priced at $7 for general admission and $3 for youth.

This event is proudly sponsored by Hancock Federal Credit Union.

Boogie on the Block is made possible by the incredible support of volunteers.

MCPA is actively seeking individuals to help with various tasks leading up to and during the event.

Volunteering at Boogie on the Block is a great way to get involved, support the community, and be part of this Findlay tradition.

Those interested in lending a hand can sign up on the MCPA website.

For more information about Boogie on the Block and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.mcpa.org or call the MCPA office at 419-423-2787.