MCPA’s Clow Selected For CreativeOhio Leadership Institute

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Heather J. Clow, Executive Director of Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, has been selected as a member of the 2025 Cohort of the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI), a new initiative designed to empower arts leaders across the state with advocacy skills, legislative insights, and statewide connections. Clow is one of 25 leaders chosen through a competitive application process, representing 15 cities across Ohio.

Launching in May 2025, ALI is a six-month immersive program that provides arts and culture professionals with the tools and knowledge to advocate effectively for Ohio’s creative sector. Participants will engage in hands-on workshops, site visits to cultural hubs, and in-depth discussions on legislative processes, public funding, and advocacy strategies.

“The CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute is more than just a training program—it’s a movement to increase civic literacy and democratic engagement across our sector,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director & CEO of CreativeOhio. “This inaugural cohort represents an esteemed and passionate group of leaders dedicated to strengthening Ohio’s creative economy and ensuring the arts have a seat at the table in policy discussions.”

Throughout the program, ALI members will collaborate with policymakers, industry experts, and fellow arts leaders to develop strategies that support the sustainability and growth of Ohio’s creative industries. The cohort includes professionals from a range of disciplines, from performing arts organizations to visual arts institutions and independent artists.

“This opportunity will allow me to expand my advocacy skills, connect with leaders across the state, and ensure that MCPA plays a key role in advancing Ohio’s creative sector,” Clow said.

The CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute is made possible with support from The George Gund Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, and Edwards Companies.