Medical Helicopter Responds To Arlington Crash

A medical helicopter landed at the scene of a crash in Arlington on Sunday night.

The crash happened at North Main Street and Vail Street, near the entrance to the Dollar General, at around 5:45 p.m.

It appeared that a car involved in the crash had struck the bridge.

Firefighters had to extricate people from the wreckage.

Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and at least one person was life-flighted from the scene by a helicopter that landed beside the Dollar General.

ODOT was called to the scene to inspect the bridge.