Medication Collection Event Being Held In Findlay

It’s time to purge your home of unneeded or unused medications as part of Hancock County’s ongoing effort to combat medication misuse.

Medications can be safely disposed of at a drop-off location in the Findlay Municipal Building parking lot on West Crawford Street from 8 to noon on Saturday, April 22nd.

People can simply drive in, drop off their old medications for safe disposal and go on their way.

Saturday, April 22nd is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Findlay Police Department says, not only will you be cleaning out those cluttered cabinets but you’ll be doing so in a safe manner.

Many people flush their medications, leading to environmental concerns.

Others dispose of medications in the trash or leave them in their house enabling people to find them and abuse them.

People who can’t make it to the medication collection on Saturday can drop off their medications anytime in the medication collection drop boxes available in the lobby of the police department, sheriff’s office and municipal building.

People with questions can call 419-424-1985.