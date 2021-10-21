Medication Collection Event In Findlay

A Fall Medication Collection event will be held in the parking lot of the Findlay Municipal Building.

People are encouraged to drop off their old, unused medications in the south parking lot from 8 to noon on Saturday, October 23rd.

People simply have to drive up and drop off their medications.

The Findlay Police Department says, not only will you be cleaning out your cluttered cabinets, but you’ll be doing so in a way that is safe for the environment and good for the community.

Many people flush their medications, leading to environmental concerns.

Others dispose of medications in the trash or leave them in their house where someone could find them and abuse them.

If you can’t make on Saturday, both the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office have medication collection boxes to dispose of your medications.