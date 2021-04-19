Medication Collection Event To Be Held In Findlay

You can safely get rid of your old, unused medications at an event in Findlay on Saturday.

There will be a medication collection event at the Findlay Municipal Building parking lot off of West Crawford Street from 8 to noon.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People can simply drive in, drop off their old medications for safe disposal and go on their way.

The Findlay Police Department says, not only will you be cleaning out those cluttered cabinets but you’ll be doing so in a safe manner.

Many people flush their medications, leading to environmental concerns.

Others dispose of medications in the trash or leave them in their house enabling people to find them and abuse them.

People who can’t make it to the medication collection on Saturday can drop off their medications anytime in the medication collection drop-boxes available in the lobby of the police department and sheriff’s office.

People with a question can call 419-424-1985.