Medication Take Back Day At Blanchard Valley Hospital

You can safely get rid of expired or unused medications this weekend during a medication collection event at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The Center for Medication Management will be holding a Medication Take Back Day on Saturday, August 13th from 9 a.m. to noon.

The medication collection will take place as a drive-through drop-off at the Center for Diagnostic Studies building (CDS) at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The CDS building is located on the corner of Pearl Street and South Main Street in Findlay.

This collection drive is in addition to the usual fall and spring collection drives.

All medications will be accepted.

Anyone with a question can call 419-429-7002.