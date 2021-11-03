Meet And Support Local Authors At FHCPL’s ‘Author Fest’

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is inviting people to the library to celebrate local authors.

The library’s 6th annual Author Fest is a chance to meet, mingle with, and celebrate authors in the local community.

Author Fest will take place on Friday, November 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

This year, 23 local authors/illustrators will be participating, representing a wide range of genres.

Author Fest provides an opportunity for the reading community to discuss new titles and support local authors.

“This is your chance to meet and support local authors from the northwest Ohio area. Purchase books, ask questions, and get lost in a book!” said Melody Flick, Adult Services Librarian.

For a complete list of authors, go to www.findlaylibrary.org.

This year, Author Fest is a stop on the fall ArtWalk, with books available for sale and signing.

Also, the Liberty Benton high school choir will be providing some entertainment during Author Fest.