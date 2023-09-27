Meet Shelter Dogs At ‘Move With The Mayor’ Event

(From the City of Findlay)

Join us for our next Move with the Mayor event, Wags & Walks, on Thursday, October 5th at 6pm-7pm at Emory Adams Park!

It’s a great way to meet dogs from the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County while getting outside and active.

You are welcome and encouraged to bring your own pets! This event is free to the public and attendees will receive a free item from Better Cities for Pets.

In 2021, Findlay received the official BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ certification, as part of the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.

More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with 85 million pet-households in the United States, Findlay is on the forefront of creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive. Read more on our website www.findlayohio.gov