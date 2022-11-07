Meeting At Nature Preserve To Include K9 Demonstration

The Hancock County Naturalists will be hosting speaker Deputy Tom Miller at their monthly meeting on Thursday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Deputy Miller will talk about and demonstrate the work the K9 units do to protect and serve.

He has worked with the Hancock Sheriff’s Office Since 1997 and has been a K9 handler since 2008.

K9 Sonny is the second dog he has worked with.

Sonny, born July 6, 2013, started his tour of duty after completing his training in the fall of 2014.

Sonny handles narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, is established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects.

The group and events are open to those aged 15 and older.

For more information, contact Jane Riker, at 419-306-3697, or [email protected].