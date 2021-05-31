Memorial Day Parade And Service In Findlay

People lined the streets as the Memorial Day Parade made its way from downtown Findlay to Maple Grove Cemetery.

The Findlay Trojan Marching Band entertained parade-goers as they marched by and people waved American Flags.

The parade ended at Maple Grove Cemetery where a service was held at the War Memorial to honor those who laid down their lives for our freedom.

Two members of the Findlay Trojan Marching Band performed taps.

After the service we had the pleasure of meeting 101-year-old Kyle Adams of Findlay, who served in the Navy in WWII.

See more of the parade and service in the videos below.