Memorial Day Parade And Service Set For Monday

The annual Memorial Day Parade in Findlay will be held this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Bill Johns, President of the Hancock County Veterans Council, says it’s great to have the parade back this year.

There will be a memorial Bridge Ceremony on the Main Street Bridge at 9 a.m.

Then the parade will start promptly at 10 a.m. in front of the American Legion on West Front Street.

The parade will turn south onto Main Street and then turn west onto West Main Cross before turning into Maple Grove Cemetery where a short service will be held at the War Memorial inside the cemetery.

In the audio above Bill mentioned the Armed Forces Day Celebration that was held recently at the fairgrounds. Get more on that in the video below.