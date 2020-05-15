Memorial Day Program To Replace Canceled Parade In Findlay

Findlay’s traditional Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the pandemic.

However, the city says there will be a special Memorial Day program that will be available online and on the radio.

The program will air on the radio and online from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 25th.

You can hear the program here on WFIN and on WKXA and it will also be streamed on the city’s website and their Facebook page.

The program will include a memorial service, a wreath-laying, the playing of TAPS, a military salute, the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance as well as a message from Mayor Christina Muryn.

The program will end with a community-wide moment of silence which will conclude with the sounding of the Hancock County weather sirens and sirens from emergency vehicles.

“Memorial Day is a time when your community pauses to recognize the men and women who have served our great country and paid the ultimate sacrifice. A pandemic was not going to stop us from making sure we all paid them the respect that they deserve,” said Bill Johns, Hancock County Veterans Service Commission Board President and Army combat Vietnam veteran.

Johns is also the President of the Hancock County Veterans Council who typically facilitates the Memorial Day Parade.

“Memorial Day is such a sacred day. I wanted to make sure that our community paused in this crazy time to recognize those who have given their all to protect our nation and allow us to live in the best country in the world,” Said Mayor Christina Muryn.

“I wanted to make sure that we had a program that allowed our community to come “together” even while staying apart. I hope that everyone takes the time to do that.”