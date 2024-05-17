Memorial Day Weekend Travel Forecast For Ohio

(ONN) – A lot of Ohioans will be traveling for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 1.7 million Ohioans are expected to leave town for the unofficial start of summer.

That’s according to new data from AAA Ohio.

They expect Memorial Day weekend to be the third busiest on record for Ohio.

Most people will be traveling by car.

AAA estimates 1.5 million Ohioans are going to hit the road.

If you are going out of town, AAA says the worst time to travel by car is between noon and six next Thursday, and then between three and seven p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.