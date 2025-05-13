Memorial Service Held For Fallen Hancock County Law Enforcement Officers

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20)

Thank You for Honoring the Fallen

Today, we gathered as a community to remember the brave men who gave their lives in service to Hancock County. From Policeman William Holly in 1898 to Officer Dominic Francis in 2022, each story is a solemn reminder of the price of duty — and the strength of those who wear the badge.

At the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation, our mission is to support the serving by honoring the fallen. Your presence, your prayers, and your continued support help us live that mission every day.

To every officer still standing watch — we see you, we thank you, and we stand with you.

They are not forgotten. And neither are you.