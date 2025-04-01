Mennonite Memorial Home Celebrates 70 Years of Serving Community

(From Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio)

On May 31st 2025, Mennonite Memorial Home will proudly celebrate 70 years since welcoming our first resident, Mrs. Susan Good, in 1955. Since that historic day, our home has been a pillar of compassionate care and faith-based support, providing a welcoming environment for seniors in Bluffton and beyond.

Established in 1955, Mennonite Memorial Home is a nonprofit senior living community in Bluffton, OH, dedicated to providing high-quality care in a faith-based environment. Founded on the values of faith, dignity, and service, Mennonite Memorial Home has grown from a single residence to 3 thriving senior living communities that make up Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO). MHCO offers independent living apartments and villas, assisted living apartments, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services across our three campuses- Mennonite Memorial Home, Maple Crest, and Willow Ridge. Over the past seven decades, we are honored to have touched countless lives, fostering a legacy of warmth, comfort, and quality care.

Today, Mennonite Memorial Home provides short-term rehab, long-term health care, assisted living apartments and independent living villas serving hundreds of both long- and short-term residents every year. The elders that we have the honor of caring for receive not only the high quality, specialized care that we are known for, but have the opportunity to engage in activities, dining services, spiritual support, and more. To learn more about any of the campuses of Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio or to request a personalized tour, please call Shelby Cole at 419-358-1015 ext. 265