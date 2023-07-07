Mental Health First Aid Courses Being Offered

NAMI Hancock County will be holding Mental Health First Aid training seminars.

Mental Health First Aid teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges.

The training provides people the skills necessary to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.

Larissa Herbert is Director of Peer Engagement at NAMI.

As Larissa mentioned in the audio above, the training courses are geared toward people who work with people who have mental health or substance use conditions.

The two adult Mental Health First Aid training seminar will be held on July 28th and on September 23rd.

A youth course will be held on August 18th.

All courses will be held at NAMI Hancock County located at 305 West Hardin Street in Findlay.