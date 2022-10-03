Mental Health Services Grant Awarded To Local Organizations

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded a $4 million grant to the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMHS) to improve the mental wellness of children and youth in Hancock County.

The project aims to deliver services designed for children, youth, and their families, with emphasis on ages 8-14 with serious emotional disturbances, children of veterans,

youth at risk for out-of-home placement, and youth who experience suicidality.

One of just six System of Care grants awarded nationally, the Hancock ADAMHS System of Care project will build on the work started in 2018, when the first round of funding was awarded to Hancock County.

Services and implementation will again be managed by ADAMHS’s primary service provider, Family Resource Center.

“Over the past four years as a recipient of a federal System of Care Grant and in collaboration with youth-serving systems and agencies throughout the community, especially Family Resource Center who served as the lead Agency, services to youth and families have been expanded,” said Precia Stuby, Executive Director of the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board.

“Examples include such things as: youth peer support; family peer support; mobile response and stabilization services; the LOFT (youth alternative peer group); respite services and the implementation of the Youth Thrive Framework. The new System of Care grant will focus on increasing capacity across the continuum of services for youth, workforce development, addressing health disparities, increasing family and youth engagement, and increased public awareness of the services and supports available for youth and families throughout the community. Overall, we want to continue to transform, expand and improve services to youth and families in need.”

“Our community has experienced great success in the implementation of a system of care in Hancock County. We are thrilled to be awarded this second round on such limited funding at a national level,” said Family Resource Center President/CEO John Bindas.

“These dollars will help us perfect what has already been implemented and will allow us expand on this system as it positively impacts children and families in Hancock County.”