Mentoring Connection Holding Picnic As Part Of 50th Anniversary Celebration

As part of their yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County will be holding a Summer Picnic.

The picnic will be held at Riverbend Recreation Area at The Lodge on Saturday, July 20th from 11 to 3.

Executive Director Stacy Shaw, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks says the free picnic is open to everyone, not just mentors and mentees.

“It’s a FREE event for the community, so bring your family and friends for a day of fun, food, and meaningful connections. See you there!”

The picnic is a Fun for All event sponsored by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.