Merger Involving Kroger Under Scrutiny In Federal Court

(ONN) – A proposed merger between two large grocery chains is under scrutiny in federal court.

Ohio-based Kroger is trying to buy Albertsons in a $25 billion deal.

It would be the largest grocery store merger in US history.

Both of their CEOs are saying a merger would better position the companies to compete with Walmart and Amazon and lower prices.

The Federal Trade Commission halted the merger saying it would actually raise prices by reducing competition.

A Kroger senior director admitted the grocery giant already raised prices for eggs and milk.

Since then, the CEO of Kroger has insisted prices would come down if the chains merge.