A Seneca County man was arrested after a search of his home on Township Road 98 in Hopewell Township on Tuesday. The METRICH Drug Task Force served a search warrant and found suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, criminal tool, nearly $3,000 in cash, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to a METRICH news release.

28 year-old Dustin Moore was arrested and charges are pending.