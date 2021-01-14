Meyer New Head Coach Of NFL’s Jaguars

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is heading to the National Football League.

Meyer has agreed to become the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team made the announcement saying Meyer will succeed Doug Marrone as head coach.

The Jaguars went 1-15 in 2020 and enter the offseason holding the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team’s general manager position remains open, with the team having previously dismissed David Caldwell from the position.

Meyer posted an 83-9 overall record during his time at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018, a tenure that included a national title.

(above picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)