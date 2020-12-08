Michigan Cancels Game With Ohio State

The annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The University of Michigan made the announcement on its Twitter account.

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making,” the tweet read.

The cancelation announcement came shortly after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said the game was still happening.

Michigan also canceled its game last weekend with Maryland due to COVID cases.

(picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)