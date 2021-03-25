Michigan Homicide Suspect Arrested In Bluffton

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office helped the Bluffton Police Department arrest a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Detroit.

Authorities learned that Eugene Jerome Lemons, 37, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan was at a motel on State Route 103 in Bluffton.

The sheriff’s office says Lemons was taken into custody without incident on Thursday by the sheriff’s office and Bluffton Police Department.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for his room at the motel and say they found two high powered rifles and ammunition.

Lemons was booked at the Hancock County Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.